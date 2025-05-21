Sokoto Govt Establishes 7-Member C’ttee To Oversee School Feeding Programme

Share

Sokoto State TheGovernment has established a seven-member committee to supervise and monitor the secondary school students’ feeding programme across the state. The initiative, approved by Governor Ahmed Aliyu, aims to improve efficiency, transparency, and quality in the delivery of meals to students in public secondary schools.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Press Secretary to the Governor, on Tuesday. The committee has been tasked with several critical responsibilities, including identifying all secondary schools participating in the programme under both the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The committee is also mandated to carry out periodic headcounts of students in the participating schools to ensure accurate data for planning and execution. Additionally, the team will be responsible for selecting genuine and capable contractors for the feeding programme, ensuring that food supplies are delivered in accordance with approved specifications.

The committee will determine the most cost-effective and sustainable feeding model, including the cost per student per month. It is also expected to supervise the preparation of meals to guarantee quality and quantity standards are consistently met.

“The committee shall also address any other matters deemed necessary to ensure the overall success of the feeding programme,” the statement noted.

The committee is chaired by Barrister Gandi Umar Muhammad, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Administration and Legal Matters, while Bashir Ladan, Deputy Director of Audit, will serve as Secretary.

Other members include: Dr. Rufa’i U. Ismail, Chairman, State Hisbah Board, Faruk Labbo, Director of Senior Secondary Schools, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Binta Usman, Secretary, Sokoto State Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SOSMEDA), Hajiya Lami Muktar, Director of Senior Secondary Schools, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Muktar Isa, Director of Quality Assurance, Ministry of Science and Technology

The establishment of the committee underscores the state government’s commitment to enhancing educational outcomes through improved student welfare and institutional accountability.

