Sokoto Govt Empowers Small Business Owners With Solar-Powered Electronics

The Sokoto State Government has commenced the distribution of solar-powered electronics to small-scale business owners across the state as part of activities marking the second anniversary of the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration.

The initiative targets over 5,000 beneficiaries spread across the 23 Local Government Areas and aims to enhance access to renewable energy and promote sustainable power solutions for small businesses.

Speaking during the distribution exercise in Sokoto North and Sokoto South Local Government Areas, the State Commissioner for Energy and Petroleum Resources, Sanusi Ibrahim Danfulani, said the programme is one of several efforts by the state government to address the challenges caused by the unstable power supply from the national grid.

He assured that the initiative would be extended to all parts of the state to boost business activities and drive economic growth in line with the administration’s nine-point innovative agenda.

In his remarks, the Director of Renewable Energy at the ministry, Muhammad Garba, urged beneficiaries to use the solar kits responsibly and efficiently. He also encouraged residents to harness the benefits of solar energy to improve their livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to the state’s development.

Garba noted that the initiative reflects the state government’s strong commitment to leveraging renewable energy sources to tackle lingering electricity challenges.

To ensure fairness and transparency, the commissioner and his team conducted a shop-to-shop distribution exercise for qualified recipients.

Some beneficiaries expressed appreciation to Governor Ahmed Aliyu, commending his efforts to transform the state’s economy through sustainable energy initiatives.

The distributed kits include solar panels, solar-powered standing fans, four solar-powered valves, and stabilizers, among others.

Meanwhile, Governor Ahmed Aliyu has signed into law the 2024 Electricity Act, according to the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Resources spokesperson, Nasir Abubakar Kiri.

The new law, following its passage by the State House of Assembly, provides for the establishment of the Sokoto State Electricity Regulatory Commission. The commission will be responsible for regulating the electricity market within the state, in line with the 2023 national Electricity Act, which empowers sub-national governments to develop and manage electricity infrastructure within their jurisdictions.