Sokoto Govt Earmarks N1bn For Ramadan Feeding

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has launched the 2026 Ramadan Feeding Programme, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to supporting the less privileged.

The programme is designed to provide free meals to vulnerable residents across the state throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Governor Aliyu described the initiative as a vital social intervention that promotes compassion, unity, and shared responsibility among citizens.

He disclosed that while the programme operated through 155 centres last year, it has been expanded to 170 centres this year, with a target of serving 34,000 people daily.

A total of ₦1 billion has been earmarked for the exercise, which will run throughout Ramadan. The governor assured that the meals would be properly packaged and of high quality.

He also appealed to the public, religious organisations, and well-meaning individuals to support the less privileged during the fasting period, stressing the need for collective generosity and community participation.

The governor noted that the initiative, which began 19 years ago, reflects the state government’s sustained commitment to social welfare and poverty alleviation.

Notable dignitaries, including Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and a representative of the Sultan of Sokoto, attended the event, which concluded with the presentation of food items to the designated centres.