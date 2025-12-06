Sokoto Govt Earmarks N1.6bn For Renovation Of Six Additional Hospitals

The Sokoto State Government has approved the sum of N1,661,326.81 for the renovation of six additional General Hospitals across the state.

The hospitals to be renovated and their respective project costs are as follows: Yabo General Hospital, N290,138,765.60, Shagari General Hospital, N382,402,397.00, and Sabon Birni General Hospital, N237,189,241.19

Others are Tangaza General Hospital – N272,291,859.26, Goronyo General Hospital – N291,307,701.20 and WCWC Hospital, Sokoto – N187,998,719.5,6 respectively.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Faruk Wurno, while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting.

Dr Wurno further announced that the government has approved the procurement of HIV/AIDS testing kits and consumables valued at N100.076 million as part of its ongoing efforts to eradicate the disease in the state.

He explained that the decision followed the withdrawal of certain health programme supports by the United States government, adding that the state’s intervention would ensure the sustainability of HIV/AIDS treatment.

Additional approvals by the Council, as highlighted by the Commissioners for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Zayyana, and Information, Sambo Bello Danchadi, include:

State Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for 2026 set at N702,555,758,424

Procurement under SUBEB of laptops and computers at N72,604,300, and textbooks/exercise books at N113,148

Award of contract for drainage construction from Zagga to Jaredi Road in Gwawon Nama Area at N122,755,230.90

Award of contract for concrete drainage along Orthopaedic Hospital Wamakko at N216,619,541.20

Upgrade and repairs of the Waziri Junaidu History and Culture Bureau at a cost of N287,569,168.75, aimed at preserving the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Earlier, while declaring open the 15th regular Council meeting for 2025, Governor Ahmed Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to executing projects that will fast-track socio-economic development in the state.

He commended Council members for their contributions, which he said have enabled the government to achieve significant progress across all sectors.

The Governor also expressed gratitude to the people of Sokoto State for their continued support and prayers, urging them to sustain the gesture.