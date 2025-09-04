Sokoto Govt Donates 14 Vehicles, 100 Motorcycles To Security Agencies

The Sokoto State Government has donated 14 Hilux vehicles and 100 motorcycles to security agencies across the state to strengthen their operational capabilities.

The donation, which raises the total to 184 Hilux vehicles and 1,100 motorcycles previously provided, was presented by Hon. Muhammad Bello Sifawa, Secretary to the State Government, on behalf of Governor Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, at a ceremony held at Government House, Sokoto.

Hon. Sifawa noted that the request for additional vehicles and motorcycles came from security agencies during a state security meeting and received the Governor’s approval. He urged the agencies to utilize the equipment for its intended purpose, emphasizing that the move aligns with the state government’s nine-point agenda prioritizing the security of lives and property.

The State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Musa, on behalf of the Police, Army, Air Force, and DSS, commended the government for its prompt response. He assured that the vehicles and motorcycles would enhance security operations and pledged proper maintenance and effective utilization.

Commissioner Musa also appealed to the public to cooperate with security agencies by providing relevant information to combat banditry and other crimes, stressing that community collaboration is key to improving safety.