Sokoto Govt Distributes N1.6bn Worth Of Medicines To 244 PHCs

Share

The Sokoto State Government has allocated N1.663 billion for the purchase of essential drugs, which will be distributed to 244 Primary Health Care Centers across the state’s 23 Local Government Areas.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu launched the distribution of the drugs and Mama kits at the Government House in Sokoto.

According to Governor Aliyu, this initiative aims to boost healthcare service delivery, particularly at the grassroots level.

The allocated funds will cover the purchase of essential drugs that include Antihelminthic and Hem Tonic Drugs, under 5 Children Drugs, Mothers and Children Drugs, Misoprostol and Chlorhexidine Gel, and Mama Delivery Kits.

These drugs were purchased based on requests from local government councils to sustain the state’s free healthcare delivery in rural areas.

Governor Aliyu emphasized that improving healthcare services is a top priority, aligning with the administration’s belief that “a healthy society is a wealthy society.”

The state government has also sustained the free medical care program introduced by former Governor Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, providing free medical services to pregnant mothers, children, and the aged.

This program has helped reduce maternal mortality and child morbidity in the state.

Governor Aliyu warned local government chairmen and personnel against diverting the drugs, emphasizing that the government will take decisive action against anyone found sabotaging the effort.

He urged security agencies and the Ministry for Local Government and Primary Health Care Development Agency to ensure the safe distribution of the drugs.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

