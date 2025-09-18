Sokoto Govt Distributes Motorized Boats, Lifejackets To Boost Water Transportation

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has distributed 20 motorized boats and 2,000 lifejackets to rural communities across the state in a move aimed at enhancing water transportation and reducing boat mishaps in riverine areas.

The distribution ceremony took place in Dundaye village, Wamakko Local Government Area. Speaking at the event, Governor Aliyu cautioned boat captains against overloading and warned that defaulters would face strict consequences. He also directed local government chairmen to ensure proper maintenance and security of the boats while urging passengers to comply with safety regulations.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of Sokoto residents, regardless of location.

Special Adviser to the Governor on SEMA, Aminu Liman Bodinga, commended the Governor’s consistent support to the agency, particularly during emergencies. The Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, also lauded the transport intervention, recalling the distribution of over 70 mass transit buses and taxis.

Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Alhaji Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, praised Governor Aliyu for procuring the boats and lifejackets, noting that Sokoto is the second state after Lagos to undertake such an initiative.

The intervention is expected to ease water transportation challenges, especially during the rainy season when some communities are cut off by floods, and further promote economic development in the state.