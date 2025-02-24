Sokoto Govt Distributes Food, Financial Aid To Religious Organizations

Share

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has launched the distribution of maize and financial assistance to Jum’at Imams, their Na’ibs, Mu’adhins, Islamic scholars, and various religious organizations across the state.

Governor Aliyu explained that the initiative aims to ease the challenges faced during the blessed month of Ramadan and to demonstrate unwavering support for the ulamas who play a vital role in guiding the communities according to Islamic teachings.

“As we prepare for the holy month of Ramadan, I am pleased to announce that each Imam will receive five bags of maize and a financial assistance of N100,000,” Governor Aliyu said.

“Similarly, the Na’ibs will receive three bags of maize and N50,000, while the Mu’adhins will be given two bags of maize and N50,000.”

This support is intended to assist the beneficiaries and their families, enabling them to focus on their vital religious responsibilities during the sacred period.

Additionally, 300 Senior Islamic Scholars will receive financial assistance of N200,000 each, while another 100 scholars will receive N100,000 each.

This gesture is in appreciation of the scholars’ spiritual contributions to the people of the state.

To ensure that Islamic activities at the grassroots level are carried out unhindered, 10 Malaman Zaure from each ward of the 23 local government areas have been selected to receive N50,000 each.

This gesture aims to empower them to continue rendering religious obligations to the people.

The governor also highlighted the role of Islamic organizations in promoting the Islamic faith, values, and fostering unity and peace in the state.

A total of 150 such organizations will receive cash assistance of N300,000 each.

Furthermore, the state government has taken significant steps to improve the condition of mosques, making them more conducive for worshippers.

Three remodelled and reconstructed Jumu’at Mosques have been commissioned, with work ongoing to renovate over 30 others.

Governor Aliyu emphasized that these initiatives are in fulfillment of his campaign promises and part of his 9-point smart innovative agenda, which prioritizes the welfare of the people, development of religious institutions, and promotion of peace and prosperity in the state.

“As a responsible government, I assure the good people of Sokoto State of my unwavering commitment to the development of Islam in our state,” Governor Aliyu said.

“We will continue to build a prosperous and harmonious Sokoto State, where the values of Islam guide us towards righteousness, justice, and peace.”

The governor appealed to the people of Sokoto State, particularly the ulamas, to continue supporting the present administration to achieve its objectives, and to offer sustained prayers to overcome security challenges in the state and Nigeria at large.

