Sokoto Govt Deploys 30 Additional Mass Transit Buses

In a major step towards enhancing public transportation, the Sokoto State Government has released 30 new mass transit buses to the State Ministry of Transportation.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening both inter-state and intra-city transport systems while easing the commuting burden on residents.

Presenting the vehicles to the Ministry on behalf of the state government, Deputy Governor Idris Muhammed Gobir stated that the deployment of the buses is intended to address the growing demand for efficient and affordable transport services across the state.

Gobir explained that the newly released buses were part of an earlier procurement by the government but had been withheld pending the completion of an integrated e-ticketing system.

With the system now operational, passengers can conveniently book and pay for fares online.

“The e-ticketing system is designed to ensure transparency, accountability, and a seamless commuting experience for passengers. It will also help in monitoring daily operations and improving service delivery,” Gobir noted.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining the vehicles, urging the Ministry of Transportation to ensure proper supervision and upkeep.

“These buses were acquired with taxpayers’ money and must be protected and preserved. I also call on drivers and passengers to maintain cleanliness in all the vehicles,” he said.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Transportation, Hon. Bala Kokani, expressed gratitude to the Governor and Deputy Governor for their continued support.

He assured that the Ministry would enforce a strict maintenance schedule and proper usage protocols.

“We deeply appreciate the administration’s commitment to transforming the transport sector. These buses will significantly enhance commuter comfort and convenience,” Kokani said.

“We will treat them with the same care and responsibility as we would our personal property.”

Since assuming office, Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration has procured a total of 70 vehicles for mass transit services, including 50 buses and 20 Toyota Camry sedans, as part of its strategic response to the challenges caused by the removal of fuel subsidies.

This latest development underscores the administration’s commitment to easing transportation challenges, promoting economic mobility, and improving the overall quality of life for residents of Sokoto State.