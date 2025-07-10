Sokoto Govt Defends Proposed Extension Of LG Chairmen’s Tenure

The Sokoto State government has defended the state’s decision to extend the tenures of Local Government Chairmen and Councillors to a three-year term in office.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Dadi Adare,said the extension will enable the local government executive council to execute meaningful projects in their respective constituencies before leaving office.

The law governing the administration of the LGAs necessitated the amendment.

“The law is being amended from 2 to 3 years, and as you’ve rightly said, it’s currently before the Sokoto State House of Assembly, as I’ve gathered from you.”

He stated that it’s not surprising, given the history, as during the previous administration under the distinguished Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko,the term was three years, while the last administration under Aminu Waziri Tambuwal reviewed it to a two-year tenure.

“And of course, very important and necessary, the law has to be amended to extend to three years, because within a two-year timeframe, it’s very difficult for any meaningful and impactful projects to be realized.

“That’s why it’s been decided that such laws should be amended to reflect the reality of the actions to be taken by local government council chairmen.”

According to him, local government is the closest tier of government to the people and is designed to serve the interests of the entire community.

He noted that if a local government council chairman is elected today to serve a two-year term, the performance expectations would differ significantly compared to a three-year term.

“A three-year term would allow local government council chairmen to perform better for the benefit of our people.”

“It will give the council members ample time; two and three years are not the same, so the extension will certainly help them come up with a series of projects that they are expected to provide to the people.”

“We are always in support of whatever initiatives our leaders in the present government come up with that will benefit our people. Certainly, we are in support of our leaders’ actions as they help the people, and we solidly support our leaders.”

He also described the emergence of the new political parties’ coalition as an interest-based gathering.

He noted that all the members belong to one party or another, which is a matter of choice.

The commissioner, who held this belief, suggested that people should not hesitate to ask who the members of the coalition are and what their contributions and benefits are, with these questions at the back of their minds.

People should ask what those joining the coalition party are seeking to achieve and what they plan to do for the people.

He maintained that such questions form the basis of choice and should be an objective assessment of what benefits they can bring to the people, rather than a subjective one.

So far, our governor has done extremely well for the people, and it is our duty, if we are conscious enough, to support an administration that always keeps the people’s interests at heart.

Adare also assured the people of the state that they will continue to initiate and execute more projects that have a direct impact on the people of the state.

The Governor has pledged to achieve his nine-point SMART agenda, which he is diligently following, and we are also supporting him to achieve those goals.

Therefore, we want to encourage people to support the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration, offer prayers, and have confidence in its performance so far.

The state government is continuously supporting areas witnessing security challenges by providing security apparatus to maintain peace and stability.

“I come from an area that has witnessed a series of security challenges, but I believe you cannot compare what happened during the previous administrations with the current administration.

“So far, we are thankful to Almighty Allah for the progress and pray for continued peace in the state and Nigeria in general.”