Sokoto Govt Declares Public Holiday On Tuesday To Mourn Buhari

The Sokoto State Government has declared Tuesday, July 15, 2025, as a public holiday to mourn the death of former President and elder statesman, General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd).

This declaration follows a resolution by the North West Governors’ Forum, which proclaimed a public holiday across all states in the region in honor of the late former President.

In an official statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, the state government confirmed that Tuesday will be observed as a work-free day across Sokoto State.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu called on the people of Sokoto State to use the day to offer prayers for the peaceful repose of the soul of General Buhari. He also prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the former President’s shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him eternal rest.

General Muhammadu Buhari passed away on Sunday, July 13, in London after a prolonged illness. Funeral prayers are scheduled to be held on Tuesday in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.