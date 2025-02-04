Sokoto Govt Cracks Down On Illegal Miners In Lambara Town

Share

Sokoto State Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Yusuf Muhammad Maccido, has reiterated the importance of adhering to due process for individuals and companies wishing to engage in mining activities within the state.

His remarks followed an assessment visit to Lambara town in Shagari Local Government, where a mining company, Al-ikhlas Consult, was found operating without the necessary clearance.

Maccido emphasized that no entity, whether an individual or corporate body, is permitted to engage in mining operations without the proper approval from the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

A statement issued by Aminu Sani, Public Relation Officer Ministry of Solid Minerals further said the commissioner also issued a stern warning, stating that illegal mining activities would not be tolerated, and the ministry would take decisive action to ensure compliance with all regulations.

The commissioner also highlighted the ongoing efforts of the state government, under Governor Ahmad Aliyu, to revitalize and enhance mining operations in Sokoto.

He reassured stakeholders that the government is open to collaboration with organizations to achieve this objective, provided they follow due process.

In a related development, Barrister Maidawa Kajiji, the chairman of Shagari Local Government, praised the commissioner for his swift intervention, noting that the company had been halted from continuing operations until proper clearance from the ministry was secured.

Maccido was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Lawali Sada, and other key ministry officials during the visit.

