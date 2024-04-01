Sokoto Govt Confirms Ascites Outbreak, Receives 35 Suspected Cases

Sokoto State Government has confirmed 35 cases of new Ascites disease outbreak in the Isa Local Government Area of the state.

“The information received showed approximately 35 suspected cases in Isa Local Government, yet no official from the LG Council has reported the cases to the state authorities”.

The state Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Asabe Balarabe confirmed and expressed disappointment at the health stakeholders in the area for failing to inform the ministry about the emergence of the disease, labelling it as unprofessional.

Balarabe also directed health Directors across the state to ensure early reportage of new suspected cases in their respective areas.

The State Commissioner confirmed the outbreak in a statement issued by her Media Aide, Murjanatu Magaji Sa’Idu in Sokoto.

She gave the directive during her visit with a delegation of stakeholders in health to investigate the emergence of the new disease Ascites in the Isa Local Government Area.

She mentioned that right after getting the report, she hurried to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, where some affected children from the area were admitted and are currently receiving treatment.

The Commissioner shared that the ministry has set up an isolation centre for those who have contracted the disease, along with providing qualified health personnel and medicines to care for them.

During the briefing, the Chief Nursing Officer of General Hospital Isa, Ummaru Muhammad Ubandawaki, informed the Commissioner and her team that they had received 32 suspected cases of the disease.

At least 30 patients were admitted, treated and discharged 37 and referred three to UDUTH, currently, only two patients remain admitted.

Similarly, the state Commissioner and her team made a stop at General Hospital Sabon Birni to assess if there was a similar outbreak in the area.

The hospital officials confirmed to the Commissioner that they have not received any suspected cases of the disease so far.

The Commissioner then urged them to stay vigilant and report any new cases of strange diseases to the ministry promptly for necessary action.

The Sole Administrators of Isa and Sabon Birni, local government areas, Alhaji Isah Muhammad Dan Dela, and Garba Muhammad Kaba, along with the District Head of Isa, Alhaji Nasiru Malami Ahmad II, commended the Commissioner for taking the time to personally assess the outbreak.

The duos mentioned that the Commissioner’s courage and the team’s actions showed the current administration’s commitment to revitalizing the health sector, which is one of its nine-point agenda.

Already, the state Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Asabe Balarabe visited Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital,(UDUTH), Sokoto for an engagement meeting with the CMD regarding patients with undiagnosed illnesses and the mou residence training program for doctors in Sokoto State.

The commissioner focused on investigating the undiagnosed illness called ascites where three children from Isa local government were admitted due to stomach swelling, highlighting the importance of investigating and addressing health issues promptly.

She assured the community that she would look into the matter, especially after learning that many residents in Isah local government are experiencing similar symptoms.

One of the patients was discharged leaving the two twins under medical care. It’s essential to prioritize the health and well-being of the residents and provide necessary support and care.

Hon Balarabe went around the hospital to check on patients in different wards and offered them assistance as part of her contribution.

Other members of the Committee include the Chairman of the House Committee on Health of Sokoto State House of Assembly Kabiru Dauda Gada, the Executive Director of the Hospital Service Management Board Dr Bello Abubakar Attahiru and other directors of the ministry.