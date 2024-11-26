Sokoto Govt Commits To Ongoing Partnership With World Bank, USAID State2State, Other Key Devt Partners

Share

The Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has reaffirmed his commitment to partnering with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, World Bank, USAID State2State, and other donor organizations to drive rapid development in the state.

“I appreciate the contributions, support, and assistance from USAID State2State Project and other donor partners,” Governor Aliyu said.

“I also commend the participation of civil society organizations, non-governmental organizations, religious leaders, women’s groups, and youth in this forum.”

Governor Aliyu emphasized the importance of collaboration between the state government and non-state actors, citing the annual citizens’ consultation platform as a key example.

This platform allows citizens to engage with the government, discuss the state’s progress, and collectively plan for the future.

The governor highlighted his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, stating that they will continue to strengthen fiscal monitoring, accountability, and transparency in government business. This effort is part of the administration’s 9-Point Smart Agenda.

In his remarks, Dr. Aminu Ladan, state team lead of USAID State2State, commended the state government for creating an enabling environment for donor agencies.

He announced that USAID State2State will continue to partner with the state government to develop key sectors such as education, health, and WASH facilities.

Governor Aliyu approved the allocation of 15% of the 2025 budget to health and 25% to education, as requested by USAID State2State.

The governor instructed the Ministry of Budget to ensure compliance, and USAID State2State will follow up to ensure the commitment is fulfilled.

