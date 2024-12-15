Sokoto Govt Commits To Media Devt For Good Governance, Democracy

Share

The Sokoto State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the development of the media, recognizing its crucial role in promoting Good Governance and Democracy.

This assurance was given by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Alhaji Bello Sambo Danchadi, during a one-day workshop for journalists in the state.

“We believe that a free and independent media is essential for good governance and democracy,” Danchadi emphasized.

Represented by the Director of Information, Alhaji Bello Danfulani, Danchadi while speaking on the theme, “The Press as a Tool for Good Governance,” said it aligns with the Ministry of Information’s goals of promoting media development and freedom of expression in the state and country.

According to him, the media plays a vital role in shaping public opinion and holding those in power accountable, expressing gratitude to the organizers and encouraging other NGOs to follow their example.

He urged participants to apply the knowledge gained during the workshop to their respective media organizations.

Also speaking at the event, the President of the Sokoto Liberal Democrats Media Foundation, Malam Sani Umar, highlighted the importance of working journalists in promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance.

Through balanced and factual reporting, journalists help bridge the gap between the government and the people, ensuring that leaders remain answerable to the electorate and citizens stay informed about their rights and responsibilities.

The workshop, organized by the Sokoto Liberal Democratic Foundation in collaboration with the state government, aimed to equip working journalists with the knowledge, skills, and tools necessary to report responsibly, ethically, and effectively.

