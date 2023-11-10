Sokoto Govt Commits N5bn To Complete IPP, Solar Power Projects – Danfulani

The Sokoto State Government has said it is committed to the provision of electricity supply which is a prerequisite for socio-economic and agricultural growth.

The State Commissioner of Energy and Petroleum Resources, Alhaji Sanusi Danfulani disclosed this in a press conference held on Friday in Sokoto.

Danfulani while speaking with newsmen shortly after he visited the Goronyo Dam project said the government is collaborating with foreign energy companies to source 5 hydro megawatts from the Goronyo Dam to complement the state-owned Independent Power Project (IPP) which according to him will soon be put to use.

The Commissioner added that the state Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu has approved N 2 billion to complete the 35mwts IPP initiated by the administration of Senator Aliyu Magatakardan Wamakko.

He also said that the Governor has similarly approved N3 billion for the Solar Energy Project which according to him has started since.

He said that the Goronyo Hydro project was capable of providing 25 mwts but the government decided to use only 5 mw to allow the agricultural sector to flourish.

He said if completed, the 5mgwts would be used to provide energy to Goronyo, a Sabon birni, Rabah, Wurno, Gada, Illela and Gwadabawa local government areas.

“The vision of the governor of Sokoto state, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu is to surmount all electricity supply challenges with the aim to attract investors and give Sokoto state aggressive transformation that will engender economic development”,

“And you can only achieve that with uninterrupted power supply, So the governor Dr Ahmed Aliyu has committed a whopping sum of N 5 billion to provide electricity for the welfare of the Sokoto people and socio, socio-economic and agricultural development in the state”.