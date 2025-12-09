Sokoto Gov’t Commends Army’s Success In Combating Banditry

The Sokoto State Government has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their continued success in the fight against banditry across the state.

In a recent operation, troops neutralized several bandits in Sabon Birni Local Government Area who attempted to ambush traders travelling from Tarah village to the weekly market.

The swift response and professionalism of the military prevented what could have been a tragic incident.

A statement by Col. Ahmed Usman (Rtd.), Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, praised the consistent sacrifices of security personnel and called for sustained efforts to flush out criminal elements from Sokoto State and the wider North-West region.

The government also urged residents to remain vigilant and provide timely intelligence to security agencies, emphasizing that community cooperation is vital in safeguarding lives and property.

Col. Usman warned that the state would not tolerate criminality in any form, stating, “Anyone aiding or abetting criminal activity will face the full weight of the law without exception.”

The statement reaffirmed Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s commitment to supporting security agencies with the resources and cooperation necessary to restore lasting peace and stability to Sokoto communities.