Sokoto Govt Commences Mass Transportation Operation With 30 Buses

Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has warned members of the management of Sokoto State Transport Authority and the Drivers to ensure proper utilisation of the new buses and Toyota Camrys purchased by the state government for inter and intra-transportation services.

He issued the warning while flagging off the operations of the vehicles at the Terminal of the Authority at Garba Mohammed Road, Runjin Sambo area.

Governor Aliyu said taxpayers’ money was used in the purchase of the vehicles and as such the government would not hesitate to sanction erring ones.

The Governor added that days are gone when government properties would continue to be mishandled.

He, therefore, enjoined all concerned to strive to ensure that the purpose of purchasing the vehicles is achieved.

Earlier, the state Deputy Governor and overseer of the Ministry of Works and Transport Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir attributed the delay in the commencement of the operations of the vehicles to deliberate effort by the government to ensure that they are equipped with modern communication gadgets.

Gobir added that the inability of the consultant to import the E‐ticketing components machine further caused the delay.

He however said all the vehicles now were fully equipped with tracking devices which would pave the way to monitor their movement anywhere in the county for up-to-date utilisation.

“Today’s occasion signals the commencement of full operations of 30 out of the 70 Buses and Toyota Camrys”.

He however said the remaining vehicles would soon be put to use with a view to easing the transportation difficulties of people.