Sokoto Govt Collaborates With Saudi Arabia On Islamic Education, Propagation

Sokoto State Government has said it is ready to partner with Saudi Arabia in the propagation of Islam.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu gave this assurance when he hosted the representative of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Nigeria, Dr Nami Jarullah to a dinner.

The Statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Press Secretary to the Governor further stated that Aliyu described support for Islamic activities, especially the propagation of Islam as crucial for a clear understanding of the true teachings of Islam.

” We need to collaborate with all the relevant stakeholders in ensuring that the negative perceptions the non-Muslims have about Islam are changed.

” Islam always preaches peace and it is against violence or terrorism, it is a religion that always encourages people to live in harmony with one another irrespective of tribal or religious differences,” he added.

Gov. Aliyu said since assuming office, his administration had executed various programmes aimed at promoting Islamic propagation in the state.

These include the building of new Mosques and Islamiyya schools, renovation of many Juma’at Mosques, carpeting of Mosques, installation of solar-powered systems as well the drilling of boreholes in many Mosques.

He added that the suspended monthly allowance to Imams, deputy Imams and Muazzins had been restored, while food and cash assistance was given to Muslim scholars, vulnerable groups, orphans as well as needy persons across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Gov. Aliyu further reassured his administration’s determination to continue to support the propagation of Islam across the state.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr Jabir Sani Mai Hulla said they were in Sokoto to conduct a refresher course for Imams and Muazzins as well Quranic competition.

He added that the course had offered an opportunity for its participants to learn the rudiments of Azhan and other issues related to that.

In his words, the Visiting Saudi Embassy Attache, Dr Nami Jarullah, extolled the long-existing relationship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, which dates back to time immemorial.

He said, “The relationship between us and Nigeria has been very mutual for a very long time and it has been very fruitful.”

According to him, Nigeria gets the highest scholarship slots being offered to Muslim students from across the globe to study in Saudi Universities.

Dr Jarullah added that Saudi Arabia attaches greater importance to Islamic propagation and Quranic recitation competition.

The highlight of the state dinner was the exchange of souvenirs between the Governor and his guests.

