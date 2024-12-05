Sokoto Govt Collaborates With AGILE, Stakeholders To Enhance Educational Facilities For PWDs

Share

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Muhammad Tukur Alkali, has commended Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s administration for its decision to upgrade the A.A. Raji Special School for Disabled Persons.

This move aims to provide modern teaching and learning facilities, enabling the school to compete with others nationwide.

Represented by the ministry’s director, Abubakar Salame, Alkali assured that the ministry, in collaboration with the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Employment (AGILE) and other developmental partners, will facilitate the provision of state-of-the-art facilities.

This initiative will ensure that students with disabilities have access to quality education and equal opportunities.

Hajiya Hadiza Ahmad Shagari, the State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, emphasized her ministry’s commitment to providing people with disabilities access to healthcare, education, and participation in programs aimed at enhancing their economic well-being.

The ministry plans to partner with AGILE and other developmental partners to enable people with disabilities to access sound education and skill acquisition programs, promoting self-reliance.

Kabiru Garba, Deputy Project Coordinator of AGILE, highlighted the organization’s participation in the World Day of People Living with Disabilities.

AGILE reaffirmed its dedication to supporting people with disabilities, and promoting inclusivity in all programs and activities.

The organization recognizes that adolescents with disabilities possess unique abilities and strives to be inclusive and supportive of all individuals, regardless of their abilities.

Faruk Katuni emphasized that individuals with disabilities face numerous challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, limited participation opportunities, and accessibility barriers.

“We aim to remove these obstacles, enabling them to thrive and live fulfilling lives like anyone else,” he stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: