Sokoto Govt Celebrates Brownfield Cultivation Of Reclaimed BUA Cement Factory

The Sokoto State Government celebrated the successful brownfield cultivation of farmland reclaimed from BUA Cement’s mining site in the state on Wednesday.

The event, organised by the Sokoto Agriculture and Rural Development Project (SADP) in collaboration with BUA Cement Plc, aimed to support host communities and boost agricultural activities across the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Malam Abubakar Dan-Maliki, the SADP Project Manager, said the initiative aligned with Gov. Ahmed Aliyu’s commitment to promoting sustainable livelihoods and restoring citizens’ hope for a brighter future.

“This land, as we can all see, was previously used by BUA Cement for mining activities. Today, it has been reclaimed and made productive again for our people,” Dan-Maliki said.

He explained that the land had been cleared, tested, and cultivated with various crops to determine its productivity potential.

“We planted different varieties of crops, including maize, millet, guinea corn, groundnut, beans, and soya beans, and the results have been impressive despite the late farming,” he added.

According to him, the reclaimed area, covering one hectare, had demonstrated that agricultural productivity can be successfully restored on former mining sites through the application of modern technology and proper soil management.

Dan-Maliki commended BUAcement for funding the project and reaffirmed the state government’s readiness to sustain its partnership with the company to improve the living standards of host communities.

In his remarks, Rabiu Maska, the representative of BUA Cement, described the achievement as a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to make post-mining lands beneficial to society, particularly to host communities.

“This is the first time we are actualising our plan to make reclaimed mining sites useful again.

“We assure our host communities that all lands used by BUA will be restored for future productive use,” Maska said.

He also revealed that BUA Cement had outlined additional empowerment initiatives beyond farming to support its host communities, including programmes targeted at women and youths.

Maska appreciated SADP for partnering with the company and commended the Sokoto State Government for its continuous efforts toward improving citizens’ welfare.

Also speaking, the Vice Chairman of Wamakko Local Government Area, Alhaji Abu Gosha, lauded BUA Cement for its consistent support to the people of the area and urged the company to sustain its community-oriented initiatives.