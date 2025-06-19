Sokoto Govt Cautions Against Deployment Of Forest Guards

Share

Sokoto State Government has reiterated its commitment to peace and security, expressing willingness to engage in dialogue with armed groups who are ready to lay down their weapons and embrace reconciliation.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security, Col Ahmed Usman (rtd), the state emphasized the importance of negotiation over prolonged conflict.

The government noted that, “many historical conflicts have not ended solely through the use of force, but through meaningful dialogue, reaffirming that the state is open to negotiating with bandits who demonstrate a genuine commitment to surrender and reintegrate peacefully into society.”

Share