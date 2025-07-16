Sokoto Govt Calls On Leaders To Support Measles-Rubella Vaccine Exercise

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, healthcare professionals, and community stakeholders to actively support the state’s ongoing Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign. The call was made during the official flag-off of the sensitization campaign held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Lodge in Sokoto.

Represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Idris Gobir, Governor Aliyu emphasized the importance of collective action in combating the spread of Measles and Rubella, which he described as “highly contagious and dangerous diseases capable of causing deafness, blindness, brain damage, heart defects, and even death among children.”

He stressed that the Measles-Rubella vaccine offers a safe and effective means of protection and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening immunization programs and expanding access to essential healthcare services across the state.

“Our administration remains steadfast in ensuring that no child is left behind in receiving life-saving vaccines. We are grateful to our development partners for their continued support in bolstering healthcare delivery in Sokoto,” the Governor said.

The First Lady of Sokoto State, Dr. Fatima Ahmed Aliyu, also addressed the gathering. She appealed to the wives of local government council chairmen to champion the sensitization efforts within their communities, ensuring that all eligible children receive the vaccine.

“Securing the health of our children today means safeguarding the leaders of tomorrow,” Dr. Fatima Aliyu remarked.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Faruk Umar Abubakar Wurno, acknowledged the unwavering support of the State Government. He noted that the backing has played a pivotal role in the Ministry’s achievements, particularly in the area of immunization.

A significant moment during the event was the signing of a formal agreement between the Sokoto State Government and the North-West Zonal Coordinator of the Community-Wide Immunization and Nutrition Strategy (C-WINS), underscoring the state’s collaborative approach to public health.

The sensitization campaign aims to mobilize stakeholders and ensure widespread awareness and participation in the upcoming vaccination drive, targeting children across Sokoto State.