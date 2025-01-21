Sokoto Govt, BUA Cement To Review Agreement For Mutual Benefits

Share

The Sokoto State Government has sought to review the long agreement between the state government and the BUA Cement Company in Sokoto.

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Alhaji Yusuf Maccido, stated this when he paid a familiarization tour to seek cooperation from entities related to the ministry.

He stated that the state government aims to enhance the ministry’s Solid Mineral performance hence the need to improve the mining sector.

Maccido acknowledged that Sokoto is one of the poorest states in Nigeria, relying heavily on federal government subventions.

However, the Ahmad Aliyu-led administration intends to reverse this trend by generating more internal revenue.

To achieve this, the government plans to prioritize the mining sector, leveraging Sokoto’s rich solid mineral resources.

Maccido noted that neighbouring states like Zamfara and Kebbi are ahead in mining, but Sokoto aims to compete or surpass them.

“As commissioner, Maccido’s first visit was to the BUA company, a strategic partner providing revenue and employment opportunities”

“Hopes to revisit the agreement between BUA and the state government for mutual benefit”

“The ministry plans to engage in high-level discussions with BUA to seek assistance on mine site proclamation, land use act review, and other areas of cooperation.

Responding, Alhaji Aminu Usman, Director Plant of BUA Cement says the company enjoyed an excellent relationship with the Sokoto State government for many years.

He said the surrounding host communities have been very hospitable and understanding, prompting the company to express gratitude to the state government for its support.

Over the past five years, BUA Cement has made significant investments, increasing its capacity to over tenfold. This expansion demonstrates the company’s confidence in the Nigerian economy.

Unlike other companies that have withdrawn from Nigeria, BUA has chosen to invest heavily in cement production, despite the challenges.

The company has established a strong presence in the country, with investments in various sectors beyond cement.

BUA acknowledges the challenges but remains committed to investing in Nigeria.

Sokoto State is rich in limestone, a crucial raw material for cement production.

BUA estimates that the state has over 300 million tonnes of limestone, which the company is harnessing to produce cement.

This investment has created employment opportunities for over 5,000 people, mostly from the surrounding communities.

BUA has become the largest employer of labour in the region, with a workforce exceeding 5,000 people.

This achievement is attributed to the company’s cordial relationship with the Sokoto State government.

BUA is committed to supporting the state government and host communities.

Over the years, the company has executed various developmental projects, including clinics, schools, boreholes, and scholarship programs for indigenes of Sokoto and other states.

The company’s readiness to collaborate with the state government and host communities has fostered a mutually beneficial relationship.

BUA’s significant investments in Nigeria demonstrate its confidence in the country’s economy and its commitment to contributing to its growth and development.

