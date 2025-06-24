Sokoto Govt Boosts Family Planning With N30m Allocation

Share

The Sokoto State Government has allocated ₦30 million to enhance family planning services, marking the first time such a substantial amount has been committed to the provision of family planning commodities in the state.

From January 2024 to March 2025, Sokoto State recorded 302,539 new family planning acceptors, reflecting a significant increase in uptake.

Dr. Bello Kilgori, The Challenge Initiative (TCI) Manager in Sokoto, disclosed this at a media and stakeholders’ roundtable held at the Glass Hall, Sokoto Guest Inn. He attributed the milestone to the support provided by TCI in establishing and inaugurating the State Family Planning Advocacy Core Group (FP-ACG).

The FP-ACG has been instrumental in facilitating advocacy efforts across ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), while promoting community ownership of family planning services.

Dr. Kilgori noted that the ₦30 million allocation is expected to expand access to services and further improve the health and well-being of residents, particularly women and children.

He further highlighted key drivers of success, including strong community engagement, increased adolescent participation, and the establishment of community resolution groups. These efforts have helped build a pool of trained service providers and expanded the capacity of health facilities across the state.

Also speaking at the event, Alhaji Sani Umar Jabbi, District Head of Gagi in Sokoto South Local Government and a member of the Sultanate Council, emphasized the importance of involving religious institutions in public health advocacy.

“Let’s talk about family planning issues in our mosques,” Alhaji Jabbi urged, stressing that traditional and religious leaders have a critical role in promoting reproductive health awareness.

He described family planning as a fundamental human right and underscored the need for women to have unhindered access to contraceptives. He also commended the media for their contributions in spreading awareness and fostering public engagement.

“We need to nurture leadership that will consistently champion reproductive health,” he added.

Roundtable Meeting Objectives

Musa Ubandawaki, Virtual Focal Person for DEVCOMS/TCI in Sokoto State, explained that the roundtable aimed to review the current status of family planning in the state, particularly in terms of availability, accessibility, and utilization.

The meeting brought together government officials, healthcare providers, traditional and religious leaders, civil society actors, and development partners to collectively strengthen family planning services and policies in Sokoto State.

