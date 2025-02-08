Sokoto Govt Boosts Basic Education With Collaborative Efforts

Share

The Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board is strengthening its efforts to improve basic education with a focus on collaborative efforts.

The Executive Chairman, Alhaji Umar Nagwari Tambuwal made this commitment during a training workshop for education managers.

The workshop aims to build capacity and address pressing challenges like out-of-school children and vandalism.

According to Tambuwal, the state is committed to improving the basic education sector, which is the foundation of any functional education system.

To achieve this goal, the board has organized a five-day training workshop for education managers, in partnership with the Universal Basic Education Commission and Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto.

The workshop aims to build the capacity of education managers and other stakeholders to improve the basic education sector.

Tambuwal emphasized that the board, under the leadership of Governor Ahmad Aliyu, will not relent in its commitment to ensuring significant improvement in the basic education sector.

The board has also mapped out strategic plans to address pressing challenges, such as out-of-school children and vandalism of school properties.

Furthermore, the state government is working to enhance teacher welfare, recognizing its importance in improving the teaching and learning process.

Tambuwal urged participants to share their knowledge and skills with other educational stakeholders to promote the development of education.

The North West Zonal Coordinator of the Universal Basic Education Commission, Mrs Augustine Senchi, commended the efforts of the Executive Chairman and called on participants and stakeholders to support his initiatives aimed at transforming the education sector.

