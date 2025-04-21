Sokoto Govt Boost Security With 140 Patrol Vans

Share

In a decisive move to bolster security and combat banditry across Sokoto State, the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu has procured and distributed over 140 patrol vehicles to security agencies operating within the State.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Isa Sadiq, during a news conference held in Sokoto, where he highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing the region’s security challenges, particularly in the eastern senatorial district.

Sadiq commended the governor’s proactive measures, noting that the deployment of the new patrol vehicles would significantly enhance the mobility and response capabilities of security agencies, allowing for faster intervention in vulnerable areas.

“Despite the security challenges affecting some Local Government Areas, particularly in the eastern senatorial district, Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s administration has taken decisive steps to combat banditry and enhance public safety,” Sadiq stated.

In addition to the vehicle procurement, the APC Chairman announced the establishment of the Sokoto State Community Guards Corps a complementary security initiative designed to strengthen grassroots surveillance and intelligence gathering in collaboration with conventional security agencies.

According to Sadiq, the state government has already facilitated the training of 2,600 Community Guards Corps members and equipped them with essential tools and logistics, including 30 Toyota Hilux vans, each with full insurance coverage, and about 800 motorcycles to improve mobility in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

“The government also built, equipped, and furnished operational offices for the Community Guards Corps in all the 13 local government areas affected by insecurity,” he added.

The APC Chairman praised the collaboration between the State government and security operatives, noting that the measures were already yielding positive results.

He cited the noticeable improvement in security across several communities, which has allowed for the gradual restoration of social and economic activities in previously troubled areas.

The initiatives, Sadiq said, reflect Governor Aliyu’s resolve to ensure the safety and well-being of Sokoto’s residents and to create a secure environment for sustainable development.

Share