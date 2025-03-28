Sokoto Govt Begins Sales Of Rice At 26 Designated Points

Share

The Sokoto State Committee on the sale of subsidized rice has embarked on an assessment tour of 26 designated sales points across ward levels in the state metropolis.

The visit aimed to evaluate the sales and distribution process, ensuring the smooth implementation of the initiative.

According to Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo, Chairman of the Committee, the tour was conducted to assess the situation on the ground, address emerging concerns, and ensure that the rice reaches its intended beneficiaries efficiently.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to alleviating economic hardship by making essential food items accessible at subsidized rates.

After inspecting several sales centers, Dattijo expressed satisfaction with the level of organization and transparency observed in the distribution process.

He commended the coordinators and officials managing the sales points for their dedication and efficiency.

The subsidized rice sales program, initiated by Governor Ahmad Aliyu, aims to ease economic hardship by providing essential food items at discounted rates.

Under the initiative, the price of a 50-kg bag of rice has been reduced to ₦38,700, a 25-kg bag to ₦19,350, and a 10-kg bag to ₦7,740.

The sales committee, led by Shehu, has commenced sales at the Waziri Ward Model Primary School in Sokoto.

The committee oversees payment collection, issues receipts, and distributes the rice from their warehouse.

So far, the exercise has been successful, with a large turnout of residents eager to purchase the subsidized rice.

