Sokoto Govt Begins Full Implementation Of Contributory Healthcare Scheme

Sokoto State Contributory Health Care Management Agency has said it is ready and committed to the full implementation of the formal sector program of the Sokoto State Contributory Healthcare Scheme in the state.

The agency’s Director General, Yusuf Abu Abdulkarim, disclosed this after a stakeholders’ meeting at the Ministry of Finance in Sokoto.

During the meeting, final resolutions were reached between officials of the Ministry of Finance, leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), along with their affiliates and SOCHEMA officials, to ensure a smooth take-off of the program.

Yusuf Abu Abdulkarim said the formal sector program is designed for state civil servants, where 4% of their basic salary would be deducted.

This deduction would qualify a civil servant, their spouse, and four biological children to access the program.

The Director General added that civil servants would start enjoying the program after a 3-month waiting period from the commencement of deductions.

The waiting period is intended to allow for data capturing, uploading, and empanelment, adding that the civil servants have the option to add additional family members.

The Director General commended Governor Ahmad Aliyu for paving the way for the program’s commencement and expressed optimism about achieving the desired results.

The state Commissioner of Finance, Engineer Jabbi Shagari, noted that the formal sector program aims to provide quality and accessible healthcare services to all state civil servants.

The commissioner praised SOCHEMA’s management for making adequate preparations for the program’s commencement and acknowledged the support and cooperation of all stakeholders.

The chairman of the state chapter of the NLC, Comrade Abdullahi Aliyu Jungle, represented by his vice, Comrade Yabo, reaffirmed the union’s readiness to monitor the program and ensure adherence to agreements.

It may be recalled that SOCHEMA, NLC, TUC, and other unions had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the program’s implementation last year.