Sokoto Govt Begins Construction Of 80.6km Rural Roads Worth N9.31bn

Share

The Sokoto State government, in partnership with the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), has initiated the construction of nine rural access roads spanning 80.6 km across three Local Government Areas.

This development is in addition to the ongoing construction of 37 other roads, collectively covering 267.6 km across the state.

Alhaji Malami Galadanchi, Special Adviser on RAAMP to Gov. Ahmed Aliyu, announced the project on Sunday during the handover of the 17.6 km road linking Wurno to Hamma Ali in Wurno Local Government Area in the state.

Galadanchi emphasised that the projects align with the administration’s Nine-Point Agenda, particularly focusing on enhancing market access for agricultural produce as a strategy to boost the state’s economy.

“Gov. Aliyu is committed to building a new Sokoto state where every citizen can benefit from government initiatives and enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“The administration aims to transform farming communities by providing free fertilizers, farming tools, and better road access to increase the market value of agricultural products,” he stated.

The Special Adviser added that the projects are scheduled for completion within an 18-month timeframe.

“The roads are estimated at a cost of N9.31 billion for the 80.6 km stretch and are expected to be completed in 18 months.

“I assure you that funding will not be an issue, as the government has already deposited the entire contract sum into the RAAMP account,” Galadanchi said.

Galadanchi further reassured citizens of the governor’s commitment to providing effective leadership to meet the basic needs of the people.

In his remarks, Wurno LGA Chairman Alhaji Abba Isa-Achida expressed gratitude to the state government, noting that the project would improve residents’ quality of life.

He highlighted the roads’ importance in promoting economic growth by facilitating easier access to the markets.

“These roads will reduce transportation costs for farmers, thereby helping to lower consumer prices,” Isa-Achida added.

Similarly, Alhaji Kabiru Chigari, the District Head of Wurno, commended the government and RAAMP for the initiative, describing it as a valuable opportunity to alleviate economic hardship in the area.

In Tambuwal LGA, Galadanchi also handed over the 23.4 km road connecting Prison Yard to Dogon Daji.

Alhaji Abba Shehu, Tambuwal LGA Chairman praised the government’s foresight, describing the project as a major milestone for the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“This is a testament to the Gov. Ahmed Aliyu’s commitment to fulfilling his promises to the people,” he said.

Other roads handed over to the contractors include the Waziri Estate to Gidan Faruk Road, Gurmin Gawo to Kunkumi Road, Abattoir to Lukuyawa Road, and Kaura Mido to Sifawa Road in Bodinga LGA.

Share

Please follow and like us: