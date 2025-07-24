Sokoto Govt Bans Signing-Out Celebrations In Secondary Schools

The Sokoto State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has officially banned all forms of “signing-out” celebrations by outgoing students in both public and private secondary schools across the state.

The directive was issued by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Prof. Ahmad Ladan Ala, following increasing reports of unruly behavior, vandalism, and public disturbances linked to such activities at the conclusion of the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Ala emphasized that the ministry considers the practice a major distraction from the values of discipline, academic focus, and responsible conduct that the state seeks to instill in its students.

All school principals have been instructed to take immediate and proactive measures to prevent students from organizing or participating in signing-out events, whether within or outside school premises. Parents and guardians are also urged to discourage their children from engaging in such acts.