The Sokoto State Government has donated 259 motorcycles to students who memorised the entire Holy Qur’an at Madarasatul Tahfeez Wal Dirasatul Qur’aniyyah, Hubbaren Shehu, Sokoto.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu made the donation announcement at the school’s second graduation ceremony, saying the gesture aims to support the graduates in becoming self-reliant and propagating the teachings of the Holy Qur’an.

He described the achievement as rare and commendable, noting the beneficiaries had distinguished themselves through dedication and perseverance.

Each of the 53 teachers will receive ₦500,000, and ₦10 million was donated to the school for upkeep and development. The teachers will also be included on the state government payroll from April.

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the school’s founder, expressed delight at the 259 graduates’ achievements and announced ₦168 million in donations for the school.

The school proprietor, Mal Bello Na Malam Boyi, thanked the state government and Senator Wamakko for their support, highlighting the school’s growth from 10 students to a centre of excellence.

State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Prof. Jabir Sani Maihulla, commended the graduates and praised the state government’s support for Qur’anic education.

The Waziri, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, conveyed the Sultan’s goodwill and urged the graduates to uphold the Qur’an’s teachings.