Sokoto Govt Assures Seamless 2025 JAMB Registration Exercise

Share

Sokoto State Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Isa Maishanu has recently embarked on an inspection tour of key ICT centres to ensure a seamless Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registration exercise in 2025.

The tour covered three major ICT centres: Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko ICT Centre in Kalambaina, Blue Crescent Centre in Mabera, and UDUS Centre.

At each location, Professor Maishanu was warmly received by the respective Centre Managers.

He assessed the facilities, identified potential challenges, and emphasized the state government’s commitment to providing a seamless registration experience for candidates.

To achieve this, necessary measures will be implemented to enhance efficiency and eliminate technical difficulties during the exercise.

The Sokoto State Ministry of Higher Education remains committed to ensuring a hitch-free JAMB registration process, reinforcing its dedication to quality education and technological advancement in the state.

The commissioner was accompanied on the tour by top ministry officials, including the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Bello Sodangi; Director of Administration, Jibrin Saadu; Director of Quality Assurance, Malami Shuaibu; and Director of Academic Planning, Liyau Alkali, among others.

Share

Please follow and like us: