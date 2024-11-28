Sokoto Govt Approves Proposed 2025 Budget Draft

Share

...Recommends Shinkafi C’ttee On 10 Institutions

The Sokoto State government has finalized and approved the draft of its proposed 2025 budget, New Telegraph reports.

The budget will be presented to the State Assembly on Friday by Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in a joint press conference anchored by Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Alhaji Sambo Bello Danchadi and Commissioners of Budget and Economic Planning, Lands and Housing and Justice, Alhaji Musa Kadadi said the upcoming budget presentation will outline the governor’s plans for the state’s development in the coming year.

Governor Aliyu has been proactive in presenting budgets that focus on the fulfilment of his administration’s nine-point smart agenda.

The draft budget prioritizes key areas such as health, education, skills acquisition, and religious affairs, as well as addressing security challenges like banditry and kidnapping.

On his part, Barrister Nasiru Aliyu Dantso said the council has also approved the award of township road contracts in the metropolis, valued at millions of naira. The contracts aim to provide easy movement and access to various areas.

Some of the roads to be rehabilitated include the Mabera axis roads off Unguwar Rogo to Kantin Sani at the cost of N729.8m.

The road that links Kantin Sani to Gidan Bulon Magaji gulps N841m, while the road started from Tafarki Road to Eastern By-pass was awarded at the cost of N1.566bn.

Others are that of Burtali Junction to Masallacin Lukuwa to be constructed at the cost of N756m, Massallacin Adinere to General Murtala Hospital (N502m), Buzaye road (N674.9m).

The contracts are expected to be completed within six months, with the goal of rehabilitating all metropolitan roads by 2025.

The rehabilitation of these roads will have a positive impact on the lives of residents in the area.

The contracts are expected to be completed within six months, to rehabilitate all metropolitan roads by 2025.

Barrister Nasiru Muhammad Binji said the additional council approved the recommendation of the Bature Shinkafi’s Committee, which suggests that 5 out of the 10 tertiary institutions in the state should remain under the Ministry of Higher Education.

The College of Nursing Sciences, College of Legal Studies, and College of Agriculture Wurno will be transferred to the Ministry of Health, Justice, and Agriculture, respectively.

The executive council also recommended the review of laws establishing the College of Nursing and Midwifery Tambuwal and the College of Health Technology Gwadabawa with a view to moving to the appropriate Ministry for supervision.

Share

Please follow and like us: