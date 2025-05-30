Sokoto Govt Approves Projects To Boost Farming, Infrastructure Dev’t

Share

The Sokoto State Executive Council has approved a series of high-impact projects aimed at strengthening agricultural productivity, expanding access to housing, and upgrading critical infrastructure across the state.

Addressing journalists after the council meeting, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Tukur Alkali, revealed that the government had approved the procurement of 250 tractors valued at ₦22.1 billion to support mechanised farming and improve food security.

The initiative is jointly funded by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs (60%) and the Ministry of Agriculture (40%).

“This investment in agricultural machinery is a major step toward modernising farming practices and empowering local farmers across the state,” Alkali stated.

In a related development, the council approved the acquisition of 500 housing units in the new Sokoto city to address the growing demand for residential accommodation.

The estate will comprise 300 three-bedroom and 200 four-bedroom units, at a total cost of ₦22.7 billion.

Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Barrister Nasiru Aliyu Dantsoho, said the housing development will feature essential infrastructure including roads, schools, markets, hospitals, and mosques, ensuring a conducive and modern living environment for residents.

“This project is not only about providing homes; it is about creating a fully integrated and livable community that meets the aspirations of our citizens,” Dantsoho said.

In addition to the housing and agriculture initiatives, the Council approved several infrastructure projects aimed at improving public safety and utility access.

These include: Construction of a pedestrian bridge near Yakubu Mu’azu Model Primary School at the cost of ₦78 million.

Perimeter fencing of selected water stations to enhance security: Tamaje: ₦578 million, Mana: ₦430 million, Gagi: ₦425 million, Old Airport: ₦371 million

These developments, according to government officials, underscore the commitment of Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration to inclusive development, rural transformation, and the overall welfare of Sokoto State residents.

The state government emphasized that the approved projects are part of a broader strategic plan to promote sustainable development, create jobs, and enhance the quality of life across the state.

