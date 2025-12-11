Sokoto Govt Approves N8.5bn For Central Market Reconstruction

The Sokoto State Executive Council has approved ₦8,499,855,347.12 for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the burnt sections of Sokoto Central Market.

The project will be executed by 38 contractors from the state’s business community, with a 50% down payment and a completion timeline of three months.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu commended council members for their cooperation in implementing government policies, urging them to intensify efforts to secure a brighter future for the state.

He emphasized that teamwork and collaboration are vital for achieving the administration’s objectives.

The reconstruction project is expected to boost economic activity, improve the livelihoods of traders and vendors, and enhance the market’s overall infrastructure.

Sokoto Central Market had suffered significant damage in a 2021 fire, and the current administration has investigated and addressed the incident.

In addition, the council approved the construction of a new administrative block and the rehabilitation of existing structures at the Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency. The project, valued at ₦469,140,662.38, is expected to be completed within six months.

The council also approved the submission of the 2026 proposed budget to the Sokoto State House of Assembly for consideration and approval, marking a key step in the state’s budgetary process.

Governor Aliyu reiterated his appreciation for the council members’ collective efforts, noting that progress in various sectors results from teamwork and dedication.

He assured that the government would continue to provide the necessary support and resources to enable effective governance and sustained development in Sokoto State.