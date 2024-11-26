Sokoto Govt Approves N200,000 Monthly Allowance For Secondary Schools Maintenance 

Share

…Reviews Allowances for Traditional Rulers

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has approved a monthly allowance of N200,000 for the maintenance of Secondary Schools across the state.

This decision was made to address the immediate maintenance needs of the schools, allowing principals to repair minor damages to infrastructure without waiting for lengthy approval processes.

The governor also directed the state commissioner for Local Government affairs, Dadi Adare, to review the allowances of traditional rulers in the state and make necessary adjustments to reflect the current economic situation.

This development comes after the former deputy governor, Chiso Abdullahi, appealed to the governor to provide funds for school maintenance. Abdullahi emphasized that the funds would enable schools to hire workers to carry out necessary repairs.

The Chief Press Secretary, Abubakar Bawa, confirmed that the governor approved the N200,000 monthly allowance for each secondary school, which will commence in January 2025 and cover all 23 Local Government Areas.

Additionally, the governor’s decision follows a request by the district head of Kilgori, Muhammad Jabbi Kilgori, who represented the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, to improve allowances for traditional rulers in line with current economic realities.

