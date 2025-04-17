Sokoto Govt Approves N100m To Purchase Private IDP Camp

Share

…N6.47bn For Road Projects

The Sokoto State Executive Council has approved N100 million for the purchase of a private facility to be converted into a permanent shelter for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Sokoto metropolis.

Announcing the development after the council meeting, the state Commissioner for Information, Sambo Bello Danchadi, said the decision reflected the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of displaced persons in the state.

“These are people who have suffered immense losses homes, properties, and even loved ones,” Danchadi said. “By securing this property for them, we are not only providing shelter but restoring dignity and hope.”

The commissioner added that the facility would remain a government asset dedicated to supporting both current and future IDPs in the state.

In the same meeting, the council also approved a total of N6.47 billion for the execution of critical road infrastructure projects across Sokoto.

A breakdown of the approvals shows that N123.6 million was allocated for the construction of Zurumi Roads around Gawon Nama Market, a contract awarded to ZBCC Nigeria Limited.

The council further approved N3.64 billion for the reconstruction of pavements and islands on 27 dualized roads within Sokoto metropolis.

“The contract was awarded to Roads Nigeria Limited and is expected to be completed within six months.

Additionally, N2.71 billion was approved for the rehabilitation of the flood-damaged Margai-A-Town Road as well as structural reinforcement of the Gebi Bridge located in Kebbe Local Government Area. This contract was also awarded to Roads Nigeria Limited.

Danchadi said the state government remains committed to improving road infrastructure to ease transportation, enhance safety, and stimulate economic growth in both urban and rural areas.

Share