Sokoto Govt Approves Multidimensional Poverty Index Survey

The Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, has approved the conduct of a Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) Survey, scheduled to take place across the state from June 19 to July 9, 2025.

The survey will be carried out in collaboration with Redwire Marketing Consulting, under a strategic partnership designed to place minimal financial burden on the government while generating reliable and actionable data.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Mohammad Zayyana, the government noted that the survey would focus on critical areas such as education, healthcare, employment, standard of living, and access to essential services—providing vital insights into poverty and inequality across the state.

The initiative aligns with Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s 9-Point Smart Agenda, particularly in areas including security, economic development, education, healthcare, and youth empowerment. It is expected to yield key insights into the root causes of deprivation at the household level and serve as a foundation for targeted, evidence-based policies.

The survey will adhere to international best practices in poverty measurement, examining multiple dimensions—including education, health, and living standards—to provide a comprehensive understanding of poverty conditions in Sokoto State.

Dr. Zayyana noted that the initiative is part of broader reforms being implemented by the State Bureau of Statistics under his leadership.

The State Statistician-General, Alhaji Abdullahi Abdulrahman Shagari, added that the Bureau has been repositioned to deliver timely, relevant, and actionable statistics—such as those expected from the MPI survey—to guide inclusive policy development and socioeconomic interventions.

