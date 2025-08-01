Sokoto Govt. Approves Multi-Million Naira Capital Projects.

…Vows to fulfil Campaign Promises

The 7th regular Sokoto State Executive Council meeting has approved new capital projects spanning key sectors, including education, road construction, environmental protection, and religious infrastructure.

The approvals were granted during the Council’s meeting held on Thursday, following presentations by various ministries.

Gov. Aliyu, who presided over the meeting, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering on its campaign promises to the people of the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Sambo Bello Danchadi, announced that N487.9 million has been approved for the construction of a male students’ hostel at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

Briefing newsmen on the meeting’s outcome, Danchadi revealed that the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Sokoto Network Centre, will undergo a N290.5 million renovation under similar financial conditions.

He noted that the contract will follow a 30% upfront payment structure upon bank guarantee and is not subject to variation.

The Council also approved the renovation of the Minanata Juma’at Mosque at a cost of N122.3 million. New Investment Resources will handle the work, to be completed within six months.

Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Isa Maishanu, announced the approval of major roadworks aimed at easing urban mobility.

The projects include the rehabilitation of Force Avenue, the construction of a drainage system from Tafarki Road to Kantin Sani Junction, and the construction of a roundabout and culverts in the Mogadishu area. All road contracts, valued collectively at over N1.75 billion, were awarded to ZBCC Nigeria Limited.

The Ministry of Environment secured approvals for two major initiatives to improve climate resilience and institutional efficiency.

According to the ministry’s commissioner, Alhaji Nura Suleiman Tangaza, N228.4 million has been earmarked for the construction of a new administrative office complex, while N200 million will be spent on establishing Evaluator and Weather Monitoring Stations to help mitigate the impact of climate change.

The projects are expected to be delivered within three months, with down payments ranging from 30% to 50% and fixed-price terms.

All contracts are to begin immediately following the fulfilment of financial guarantees.

The state government has reiterated its commitment to enforcing strict quality control and adherence to agreed timelines.

At the meeting, Gov. Aliyu urged council members to redouble their efforts to meet the people’s yearnings and aspirations.

He commended their contributions, noting that their dedication and hard work were instrumental to the administration’s successes over the past two years.

“We will not relent in our commitment to building a new enviable Sokoto State that can compete favourably with its sister states and contemporaries in any clime,” he said.

“As members of the State Executive Council, we must rise to the occasion, tighten our belts, and work tirelessly to achieve this lofty goal.”

The Governor appealed to the people of Sokoto State to continue supporting the administration’s efforts toward building a better and more prosperous state.

He called on citizens to sustain their fervent prayers for the administration’s continued success.