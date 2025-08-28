Sokoto Govt Approves Multi-Billion Naira Projects

The Sokoto State Executive Council has approved a series of major infrastructural projects, including the renovation of nine general hospitals, continuation of key road construction, and the establishment of a livestock services centre.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Faruk Umar Wurno, announced that contracts for the rehabilitation of nine hospitals have been awarded at a combined cost running into several billions of naira, with a strict six-month completion deadline and penalties for delays.

The hospitals approved for renovation include: General Hospital Silame – ₦308,784,927.57, General Hospital Wamakko – ₦292,946,090.93, General Hospital Binji – ₦297,554,496.00, General Hospital Kware – ₦350,409,850.94, General Hospital Gwadabawa – ₦267,726,653.75 (earlier listed as ₦313,367,123.00), General Hospital Goronyo – ₦331,216,583.75, General Hospital Illela – ₦590,205,644.63

Dr. Wurno clarified that Illela’s higher allocation covers renovation, reconstruction of a fire-damaged ward, and completion of an abandoned structure.

In addition, Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Barr. Nasiru Aliyu Dantsoho, revealed that the council has approved the continuation of the Tashar-Illela to Mure road project, inherited from the previous administration. The project will be completed at an additional cost of ₦2,408,650,375.00, with the original contractor retained for timely execution.

The government also approved the establishment of a Livestock Services Centre at Huchi in Wamakko Local Government Area, covering over 300 hectares. The ₦394,775,325.00 project will provide veterinary services, training in animal husbandry, and youth empowerment opportunities, and is expected to be completed within four months.