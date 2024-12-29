Sokoto Govt Approves 2025 World Bank Business Enabling Action Plan, Other Devt Projects

Share

The Sokoto State Government has taken a significant step towards economic growth and development by approving the 2025 World Bank Business Enabling Action Plan.

This plan is an annual document that outlines the state’s 12-month business strategy, which is a requirement for the state to participate in the World Bank’s $750 million program.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Alhaji Bello Sambo Danchadi, was accompanied by his colleagues, including Prof. Jabir Sani Maihulla of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Prof. Attahiru Ahmed Sifawa of the Ministry of Science and Technology, and Alhaji Haruna Bashir of the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, and Industry, as they briefed newsmen on the outcome of the meeting.

The program aims to improve land administration, investment processes, and access to finance, as well as increase sustainable large-scale investments and resolve commercial disputes efficiently.

With the state executive council’s approval, Sokoto State is now eligible to participate in the World Bank’s 2025 program.

In addition to the World Bank program, the Sokoto State Executive Council has also approved several other projects, including:

The council has approved the renovation and upgrading of nine Juma’at Mosques across three senatorial districts in the state, with contracts awarded to various companies at a total cost of over N1.2 billion.

The council has approved the construction of pedestrian bridges along Airport Road and Shehu Shagari College of Education, at a cost of N331.135 million, to improve safety and reduce accidents in the area.

These projects demonstrate the state government’s commitment to promoting economic growth, improving infrastructure, and enhancing the wellbeing of its citizens.

Share

Please follow and like us: