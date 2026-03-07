The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has approved the full participation and involvement of members of the State Executive Council and Special Advisers in monitoring the upcoming polio immunisation campaign across the state.

The campaign, scheduled to take place from Saturday, March 7, to Tuesday, March 10, 2026, will cover all the 23 Local Government areas of Sokoto State.

The initiative is part of the state government’s commitment to strengthening public health and ensuring that every eligible child is vaccinated against the poliovirus.

According to a statement signed by the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr Faruk Umar Abubakar, members of the State Executive Council have been assigned to supervise and monitor activities in the various local government areas to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the exercise.

The monitoring arrangement is expected to enhance coordination, accountability, and effective implementation of the immunisation campaign across the state.

Below are the officials assigned to supervise the exercise in the respective local government areas:

Hon. Barr. Mohammed Nasiru Binji – Silame

Hon. Namadina Ibrahim – Bodinga

Hon. Bashar Umaru Kwabo – Gwadabawa

Hon. Balarabe Musa Kadadi – Illela

Hon. Isah Muhammad Tambagarka – Goronyo

Hon. Asabe Balarabe – Dange Shuni

Hon. Dr. Faruk Umar Abubakar – Wamakko

Hon. Haruna Abbas Bashir – Gada

Hon. Auwalu Wali – Isa

Hon. Bala Kokani – Kebbe

Hon. Hadiza Ahmad Shagari – Kware

Hon. Shehu Alhaji Chacho – Rabah

Hon. Umar Muhammad Masari – Sabon Birni

Hon. Engr. Muhammad Jabbi Shagari – Shagari

Hon. Prof. Attahiru Ahmad Sifawa – Binji

Hon. Ibrahim Dadi Adare – Sokoto South

Hon. Barr. Nasiru Aliyu Dan Tsoho – Sokoto North

Hon. Prof. Ahmed Ladan Ala – Tambuwal

Hon. Sahabi Gidan-Madi – Gudu

Hon. Muhammad Abba Mualledi – Tureta

Hon. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar – Tangaza

Hon. Dr. Bello Muhammad Marnona – Yabo

Hon. Sada Ibrahim Durbawa – Wurno

The Sokoto State Government urged parents and caregivers to ensure that their children are presented for vaccination during the campaign, stressing that immunisation remains one of the most effective ways to protect children from preventable diseases such as polio.