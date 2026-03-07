The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has approved the full participation and involvement of members of the State Executive Council and Special Advisers in monitoring the upcoming polio immunisation campaign across the state.
The campaign, scheduled to take place from Saturday, March 7, to Tuesday, March 10, 2026, will cover all the 23 Local Government areas of Sokoto State.
The initiative is part of the state government’s commitment to strengthening public health and ensuring that every eligible child is vaccinated against the poliovirus.
According to a statement signed by the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr Faruk Umar Abubakar, members of the State Executive Council have been assigned to supervise and monitor activities in the various local government areas to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the exercise.
The monitoring arrangement is expected to enhance coordination, accountability, and effective implementation of the immunisation campaign across the state.
Below are the officials assigned to supervise the exercise in the respective local government areas:
Hon. Barr. Mohammed Nasiru Binji – Silame
Hon. Namadina Ibrahim – Bodinga
Hon. Bashar Umaru Kwabo – Gwadabawa
Hon. Balarabe Musa Kadadi – Illela
Hon. Isah Muhammad Tambagarka – Goronyo
Hon. Asabe Balarabe – Dange Shuni
Hon. Dr. Faruk Umar Abubakar – Wamakko
Hon. Haruna Abbas Bashir – Gada
Hon. Auwalu Wali – Isa
Hon. Bala Kokani – Kebbe
Hon. Hadiza Ahmad Shagari – Kware
Hon. Shehu Alhaji Chacho – Rabah
Hon. Umar Muhammad Masari – Sabon Birni
Hon. Engr. Muhammad Jabbi Shagari – Shagari
Hon. Prof. Attahiru Ahmad Sifawa – Binji
Hon. Ibrahim Dadi Adare – Sokoto South
Hon. Barr. Nasiru Aliyu Dan Tsoho – Sokoto North
Hon. Prof. Ahmed Ladan Ala – Tambuwal
Hon. Sahabi Gidan-Madi – Gudu
Hon. Muhammad Abba Mualledi – Tureta
Hon. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar – Tangaza
Hon. Dr. Bello Muhammad Marnona – Yabo
Hon. Sada Ibrahim Durbawa – Wurno
The Sokoto State Government urged parents and caregivers to ensure that their children are presented for vaccination during the campaign, stressing that immunisation remains one of the most effective ways to protect children from preventable diseases such as polio.