Sokoto Govt Applauds SPN For Training 100 Graduates In ICT

The Sokoto State Government has commended the Sokoto Professional Network (SPN) for organizing an ICT training workshop for over 100 graduate members to master modern productivity tools.

The State Commissioner for Economy and Digital Development, Alhaji Bashir Umar Kwabo, described the initiative as timely and aligned with the state’s drive to implement its Innovations and Skills Digital Economy Development Plan.

Kwabo stated this while flagging off the capacity-building workshop organized by SPN in collaboration with Dan Anini Digital Solutions, held at Dankani Guest Inn in Sokoto.

He applauded the initiator of the training, Engr. Zayyanu Tambari Yabo, describing the effort as remarkable and a vital contribution to the state’s development agenda.

“This initiative shows that government alone cannot do it all. When we join hands, we can achieve and accomplish the unthinkable,” he said.

Kwabo emphasized that the government prioritizes digital skills training, a key pillar of the state’s development plan for 2023–2026.

“The administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu has already begun the training of 10,000 youths across the state in technical digital skills,” he added.

In his remarks, Engr. Yabo, Chairman of the Board of Incorporated Trustees of SPN, said the training is part of an ongoing series of capacity-building efforts focused on equipping young graduates with relevant ICT and productivity skills.

“We have carefully selected over 100 young people who will benefit immensely from this program,” he said.

Yabo stressed that the engine of growth in any society lies in its youth, citing their energy and adaptability as key to development.

“Hence, we aim to mold them, make them fit for purpose, and deploy them as valuable assets for societal growth,” he said.

He added that the network is also planning future programs targeting women, vulnerable groups, and other underserved segments of society.