Sokoto Govt Allocates N8.1bn For Federal Road Rehabilitation, Approves Other Projects

Share

The Sokoto State Government has approved N8.1 billion for the rehabilitation of a federal road linking the state boundary with Zamfara State in the Kajiji Shagari Local Government axis.

The project, expected to be completed within six months, will be monitored and supervised by the federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

The State Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Barrister Nasiru Aliyu Dantsoho, said the contract for the road project was awarded to Roads Nigeria Limited.

The project was approved by the state executive council with the consent of the federal government.

In addition to the road project, the council also approved contracts for connecting Lambar Hamma’ali to Chenawa with the national grid at the cost of N56.3 million.

A total renovation of the state Remand Home, destroyed by a windstorm, was also approved at the cost of N109.8 million.

The state government has also entered into a partnership with Maigoriba to own 51% shareholding in the Girls Science Academy School, Sokoto.

The partnership aims to promote excellence in science education for the girl child.

Other projects approved by the council include the Construction of Boreholes of four boreholes and provision of overhead tanks and generators at the state fire service at the cost of N62.8 million.

The construction of 275 meters of drainage and other basic external works at the Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE)to improve the college drainage system and surroundings at the cost of N128.9 million.

Others are the repairs, renovation, and remodelling of Government Day Science School, Yabo, and Nagarta College, Sokoto at the contract sums of N1.4 billion and N1.3 billion respectively.

The repairs, rehabilitation, and total renovation of Giginya Barracks, Sokoto, and the Shagari Command Secondary Schools at N425.6 million and N793.6 million respectively.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"