Sokoto Govt Allocates ₦250M To Strengthen Food, Nutrition Activities

Sokoto State Government has announced the approval of the allocation of N250 million in the 2026 budget to strengthen the activities of the state committee on food and nutrition.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Hajia Maryam Ahmad Barade, stated at the 2026 first quarter meeting of the committee, held at Kamba Motel in Kebbi State.

Barade, who is also the chairperson of the Sokoto State Committee on food and nutrition, also expressed appreciation to UNICEF for its continued support in providing nutritional commodities to the state.

She also commended the Chairman of ALGON, who was represented by Hon. Bello Sambo, Vice Chairman of Dange Shuni Local Government, for his commitment to improving nutrition initiatives.

The Permanent Secretary was represented at the meeting by the Director of Economic Planning, Sani Abdullahi.

In their goodwill messages, various stakeholders reaffirmed their support for the committee’s activities.

Hon. Bello Sambo delivered a goodwill message on behalf of all Vice Chairmen of Local Governments.

Musa Muhammad Galadanchi represented the Sultanate Council, while CSP Ahmad Kabiru Aliyu, representing the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, spoke on behalf of the security agencies.

Mainasara Bello, representing Helen Keller International, delivered remarks on behalf of development partners.

Also speaking, Nwabueze, Thank God, Nutrition Data and Logistics Specialist, delivered a goodwill message on behalf of UNICEF.

All speakers expressed strong support for the committee’s efforts.

The meeting focused on the establishment of Local Government Committees on Food and Nutrition across all 23 Local Government Areas in Sokoto State.

During the session, two presentations were delivered by Professor Rabiu Umar Aliyu and the Director of Economic Planning, Sani Abdullahi.