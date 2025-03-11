Sokoto Govt Alerts Residents On Outbreak Of Meningitis Disease

Share

Sokoto State Government has alerted residents of the state to be vigilant about the rising cases of suspected meningitis in some Local Government Areas of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Faruk Umar Abubakar Wurno, gave this advice in a statement issued on Monday, explaining that most of the samples collected and sent to the laboratory for investigation confirmed meningitis.

The statement issued by Nura Bello Maikwanci, Information/Public Relations Officer of the Ministry further stated that Abubakar said that the ministry has intensified surveillance, case management, and public health intervention to curb the spread of the disease.

He urged residents to take precautionary measures, including seeking immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility upon experiencing symptoms such as fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, or any unusual symptoms.

The Commissioner advised residents to ensure good personal and environmental hygiene, avoid overcrowded places, and ensure proper ventilation in homes and public spaces.

He also called on residents to report suspected cases of diseases or unusual illnesses to the nearest hospital.

According to Faruk Abubakar, Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has provided all necessary medication to health facilities across the state.

