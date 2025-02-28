Sokoto Govt Advises ASUU To Remain Apolitical

Share

The Sokoto State Government has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to reconsider its ongoing strike action, emphasizing the need for the union to remain apolitical and prioritize the state’s educational interests.

Isa Muhammad Maishanu, Commissioner for Higher Education, made this appeal on Friday while responding to the strike action embarked upon by the ASUU-SSU branch in Sokoto State.

Maishanu emphasized that the present administration has made significant strides in improving the Sokoto State University, which was previously in a deplorable state.

He noted that despite these efforts, ASUU has not shown appreciation or commendation.

The commissioner highlighted several key areas where the government has intervened, noting that the government has ensured a stable supply of electricity and water, enhancing academic activities.

He stated that the administration has restored payments to visiting lecturers, who had stopped coming due to non-payment.

The government has reinstated cash allocations, which were stopped by the previous administration, to support casual staff and departmental operations.

A committee has been set up to address the 25% and 35% salary increase for non-academic and academic staff, respectively.

Maishanu stressed that ASUU should exhaust all avenues before resorting to strike action.

He also noted that the present administration has restored remittances of union dues and cooperative deductions, which were neglected by the previous administration.

The Sokoto State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to prioritizing education, allocating the largest share of the 2025 budget to the education sector.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has also appointed three professors to serve under the education sector, demonstrating his dedication to improving education in the state.

