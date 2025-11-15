Sokoto Govt Adopts Programme-Based Budgeting For Public Spending

The Sokoto State government has officially adopted a programme-based budgeting (PBB) system to enhance public spending efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability.

This shift replaces the traditional “Project-by-project” approach with a results-oriented framework that aligns with international best practices.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ budget review meeting organized by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in collaboration with UNICEF, Commissioner Dr Abubakar Zayyana highlighted the new approach’s focus on benefiting the state’s most vulnerable populations, especially women and children.

The 2026 annual budget preparation complies with the State Fiscal Transparency and Accountability (SFTA) Act.

Dr Zayyana praised Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s leadership for supporting the reform and thanked UNICEF for its capacity-building programs.

He noted that recent training for local government chairmen on social protection initiatives would further strengthen PBB implementation.

UNICEF’s Sokoto Field Office Chief, Dr Michael Juma, emphasized the need for collective action to achieve measurable outcomes in key sectors such as education, health, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), nutrition, child protection, and social policy.

He urged stakeholders to allocate adequate resources, incorporate climate-resilience policies, and utilize triangulated data to ensure value for money.

The programme-based budgeting approach will guide medium- and long-term budget processes, focusing on intentional results, implementation strategies, and result-oriented platforms.

This new model aims to deliver more impactful services to citizens across the state.