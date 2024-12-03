Sokoto Govt Achieves Zero Mother-To-Child HIV Transmission In One Year

Share

The Sokoto State Government has announced a significant milestone in its fight against HIV/AIDS, achieving zero mother-to-child transmission of HIV in the last 12 months.

This achievement is a testament to the state government’s commitment to preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

The Sokoto State Government’s efforts to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV are in line with the global goal of eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV by 2030.

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on State Agency For the Control Of AIDs and Tuberculosis, (SOSACAT), Sada Ibrahim Durbawa, stated this in Sokoto.

Durbawa confirmed that 15,042 persons are currently receiving treatment for HIV in the state.

“As of today, 15,042 persons are under treatment in Sokoto presently. Up to 94% of the people in Sokoto State have been screened, and we are moving towards our target.

Durbawa attributed the success to the tremendous support from the state government.

“We have testing kits across 13 of the 23 local government areas of the state, while samples can also be taken from any of the primary healthcare centres in the state.”

Kabiru Sokoto, Executive Secretary of SOSACAT, expressed optimism that, with everyone’s cooperation, the society can achieve a HIV/AIDS-free society by 2030.

“It may interest you to know that, of the 162 pregnant women tested with HIV/AIDS, there is no single record of mother-to-child transmission between December 2023 and December 2024,” Sokoto said.

“This development implies that Sokoto is heading towards becoming one of the states without new cases of HIV/AIDS in the next six years.”

Sokoto added that there are 13 comprehensive sites for HIV treatment in the state, spread across 13 local government areas, and facilities across 244 primary healthcare centres where citizens can undergo HIV testing.

Share

Please follow and like us: